'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More

New songs "For the First Time," "Wild Uncharted Waters" and "The Scuttlebutt" are now available to stream ahead of the film's release

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 19, 2023 11:16 AM

The new and updated The Little Mermaid songs have arrived.

On Friday, Disney debuted the soundtrack for its live-action re-imagining of the 1989 animated film before it hits theaters next week. Featured on the album are the new songs, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, including a Hamilton-style rap led by Awkwafina called "The Scuttlebutt."

Halle Bailey's Ariel also gets a new tune, "For the First Time," and Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King belts the song "Wild Uncharted Waters."

Bailey, 23, told Entertainment Weekly last month, "I couldn't believe that [Ariel] only sang 'Part of Your World' in the original, as well as the reprise. But it's cool 'cause she's singing more throughout this version. I think audiences can expect the new music from this film to be very upbeat, very fun, very lighthearted, as well as very emotional."

Some of the classic songs also got subtle lyric changes to reflect modern times. Composer Alan Menken — who wrote the music for the original Little Mermaid film — previously revealed he updated lyrics to "Kiss the Girl" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" in the live-action film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Director Rob Marshall told Deadline this week why they added an extra song for Ariel in the new version.

"Ariel had one song, and we had to hear more from her, even though she loses her voice to become a human," he said. "We came up with this idea: what is she feeling when she first comes on land? And so John DeLuca and myself and David Magee came up with this idea for a song called 'For the First Time,' which allowed for a full montage of her experiences on land. We found a song for Scuttlebutt, written for Awkwafina, who's really funny and also a wonderful rap artist too."

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid (2023). Disney

About Prince Eric's song, Marshall said, "We found out [Hauer-King] could sing. He was new to that, but approached it not from a technical standpoint of here are my big notes I'll hit, but from the character. He worked and worked to find his way through that, and they wrote a beautiful song, 'Wild Unchartered Waters,' which is his 'Part of Your World.' "

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26.

Related Articles
Taylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios; Taylor Lautner in the ©Summit Entertainment new movie : The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Taylor Lautner Says He Grew Out of His 'Resentment' Toward 'Twilight' Fame: 'Now I Wouldn't Change It'
(L-R): Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Reviews Praise Harrison Ford's 'Most Emotional' Indy Performance
Fast X Cast
Ludacris' 'Fast X' Crew Supports Him at 'Mind-Blowing' Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'Trying Hard Not to Cry'
Will Smith talks Martin Lawrence off an 8-story ledge in a scene for "Bad Boys 4" in Atlanta, Georgia
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Film Daring Scene for 'Bad Boys 4' in Atlanta: Photo
Halle Bailey and Halle Berry
Halle Bailey Recalls Meeting Near-Name Twin Halle Berry for the First Time: 'She an Angel!'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Spotted in Madrid as Johnny Depp Premieres His 'Comeback' at Cannes Film Festival
Winona Ryder filming Beetlejuice 2
Winona Ryder Seen in Costume as Her 'Beetlejuice' Character — 36 Years Later! — in Tim Burton's Sequel
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning Says She's 'Always Looked Up' to Fellow Former Child Actor Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner Teases His New Western 'Horizon': 'Haven't Felt This Way' Since 'Dances with Wolves'
Ben Platt and Molly Gordon in the film THEATER CAMP.
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Fight to Save Their 'Theater Camp' in First Trailer for New Comedy
Lewis Pullman and Bill Pullman attend the Fox Searchlight TIFF Party at Four Seasons Centre For The Performing Arts on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Lewis Pullman Says Dad Bill Pullman's Career 'Advice Has Been Invaluable' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Broke Down Filming 'Part of Your World' During Pandemic: 'I Was Very Emotional' (Exclusive)
https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Star in First Trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
The Perfect Find.
Gabrielle Union Explores 'Good, Bad and Ugly' of Dating Younger Men in 'The Perfect Find' Trailer (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour