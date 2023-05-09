All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere in Hollywood

01 of 09 Halle Bailey Halle Bailey. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ariel herself shined in a custom mermaid-esque gown by Valdrin Sahiti. Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Bailey gave a nod to princesses like Brandy and Anika Noni Rose who "were the blueprint for me to even be able to be here today." She added, "I hope that [Black girls] know they are worthy and we deserve to be in these spaces. And I hope that they see themselves in me on the screen. I'm just grateful to be here."

02 of 09 Melissa McCarthy Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Meanwhile, costar McCarthy — who plays Ursula — opted for sea blue as she walked the carpet with husband Ben Falcone and their oldest daughter, Vivian, 15.

03 of 09 Offset Offset (center) with daughters Kulture and Kalea. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The rapper had two little princesses as his dates: daughters Kulture Kiari, 4, and Kalea Marie, 8.

04 of 09 Tamera Mowry-Housley & Tia Mowry Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty The twin sisters made it a girls' night with daughters Ariah Housley (left), 7, and Cairo Hardrict, 5. "It gives you hope, it gives you confidence," Mowry-Housley told PEOPLE. "As a young girl, Disney is everything. It's all about the Disney princesses. So now that we have a Little Mermaid, Princess Tiana, this is everything for our little girls."

05 of 09 Kelly Rowland VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Rowland's cute sidekick brought her princessy best for the night, too!

06 of 09 Chloe Bailey VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images The singer, also giving mermaid vibes, came out to support her little sis.

07 of 09 Heidi Klum Frazer Harrison/WireImage Klum evoked seashells in her ethereal dress by Jasmin Erbaş Couture.

08 of 09 John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Stamos and McHugh left son Billy at home, making it a date for Monday's premiere.