All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere in Hollywood

The Hollywood premiere of The Little Mermaid brought a sea of celebrities and their kids, from Melissa McCarthy and her 15-year-old to Offset and his two all-dressed-up daughters. See the photos! 

By Kate Hogan
Published on May 9, 2023 10:37 AM
Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Halle Bailey. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ariel herself shined in a custom mermaid-esque gown by Valdrin Sahiti. Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Bailey gave a nod to princesses like Brandy and Anika Noni Rose who "were the blueprint for me to even be able to be here today." She added, "I hope that [Black girls] know they are worthy and we deserve to be in these spaces. And I hope that they see themselves in me on the screen. I'm just grateful to be here."

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Meanwhile, costar McCarthy — who plays Ursula — opted for sea blue as she walked the carpet with husband Ben Falcone and their oldest daughter, Vivian, 15.

Offset

Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Offset (center) with daughters Kulture and Kalea. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The rapper had two little princesses as his dates: daughters Kulture Kiari, 4, and Kalea Marie, 8.

Tamera Mowry-Housley & Tia Mowry

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ariah Talea Housley, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The twin sisters made it a girls' night with daughters Ariah Housley (left), 7, and Cairo Hardrict, 5. "It gives you hope, it gives you confidence," Mowry-Housley told PEOPLE. "As a young girl, Disney is everything. It's all about the Disney princesses. So now that we have a Little Mermaid, Princess Tiana, this is everything for our little girls."

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rowland's cute sidekick brought her princessy best for the night, too!

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey at Little Mermaid premiere
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The singer, also giving mermaid vibes, came out to support her little sis.

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Klum evoked seashells in her ethereal dress by Jasmin Erbaş Couture.

John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stamos and McHugh left son Billy at home, making it a date for Monday's premiere.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley at the Little Mermaid premiere
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Bridgerton breakout was thinking pink on the blue carpet.

