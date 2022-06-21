Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough opened up about Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, in theaters Friday, on Good Morning America

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Say Elvis 'Brings Up Such Generational Trauma — In a Good Way'

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough are opening up about the layered feelings Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is bringing up in their family.

In a preview of their sit-down with ABC News' Chris Connelly from Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20, airing in full Tuesday night, the mother-daughter duo raved about the upcoming drama, starring Austin Butler as Lisa Marie's father and Keough's grandfather, the late Elvis Presley.

"It was such an emotional [experience]," Lisa Marie, 54, added in the clip, shown Tuesday morning on Good Morning America. "Like Riley said, it just brings up such generational trauma — in a good way."

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley

"And Riley, 5 minutes in, was already like, 'I'm done.' She was already crying and I was crying," she added.

Said actress and filmmaker Keough, 33, "It was really intense. As a film, it's just an exceptional film."

Lisa Marie and her daughter's comments come days after GMA aired an interview with Priscilla Presley about the movie. Priscilla, 77, was joined by Olivia DeJonge, who plays her in Elvis, to talk about the experience of watching her life unfold on screen.

"I'm sitting there watching this movie and going, 'God, I wish he could see this,' " Priscilla said of the film and how she thinks her late ex-husband would react to it. "It was perfection."

The pair talked about a moment in the movie when Priscilla asks Elvis to go seek treatment for his "drug dependency," with Priscilla saying the scene brought back "memories."

"It was getting more and more frightening as time went by where he just was like, rebelling," she recalled.

AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.; 044636 02: Singer Elvis Presley poses for a studio portrait. (Photo by Liaison) Austin Butler in Elvis (2022); Elvis Presley | Credit: Warner Bros.; Liaison

Priscilla also praised 30-year-old Butler's performance as the late rock-and-roller, who died in 1977.

"Austin was just unbelievable," she said. "As I was watching it, actually, I was going, 'Wow, this is a movie that [Elvis] would have really loved.' Showing who he was, what he was striving for, what his dreams were."

Priscilla said that while it is "strange" to have someone playing her, she was happy with the performance given by DeJonge, 24.

"I'm so happy that she was sensitive and that she was caring and that she was a little strong with him as well, and you know, I thought she did a really, really nice job, I was pleasantly surprised," Priscilla admitted.

Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.