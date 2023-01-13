Lisa Marie Presley Said Father Elvis Would 'Be Proud' of Film Starring Austin Butler

Lisa Marie Presley said her father Elvis Presley would have been "proud" of the film starring Austin Butler just days before her tragic death on Thursday aged 54.

Speaking at a Golden Globes pre-party on Elvis' actual birthday, Jan. 8., Lisa Marie said she was "overwhelmed" by the Elvis movie, for which Butler won a Golden Globe for Best Actor (Drama).

"I just want to thank you for coming," Lisa Marie said alongside Butler, daughter Riley Keogh and the film's director, Baz Luhrmann.

"I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done," Lisa Marie added. "I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud. So, I want to thank you all for being here and I — I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you."

Variety's Marc Malkin captured the celebratory speech at the Formosa Café — one of Elvis' favorite L.A. haunts — and posted the video on Twitter the following day.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Tragically, Lisa Marie died just days later on Jan. 13, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," said Priscilla, 77.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

On Thursday morning, Presley was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred the woman to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the unit was dispatched to the address for a cardiac arrest call. Lisa Marie died at the hospital just hours later.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her appearance at the 80th Golden Globes was her last in public. When congratulated by PEOPLE on Butler's win and asked how she was feeling, Lisa Marie smiled and said, "I'm so happy."

Butler's acceptance speech for his award contained callouts to the Presley family "for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968, exactly nine months after Elvis and Priscilla's wedding, Lisa Marie was briefly raised in the area before moving to Los Angeles at age 4 with her mother following her parents' 1973 divorce.

Elvis died in August 1977 when Lisa Marie was 9 years old, making her the joint heir to his estate alongside grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley. Following their respective deaths in 1979 and 1980, she became the sole heir and also inherited her father's Graceland residence.

In 2020, Lisa Marie's son Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, which would've been his 28th birthday. "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she wrote on Instagram shortly after his death. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day."

She has been open about her grief in the years since, posting tributes on Benjamin's birthday and penning an emotional essay for PEOPLE in 2022 about the loss, noting that she has been dealing with grief since 9 years old when her father died. She said that her son Benjamin "was so much like his grandfather on so many levels."

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2023. Shutterstock for HFPA

"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls," she wrote in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."

"Obviously, no parent chooses this road, and thankfully not all parents will have to become a victim to it — and I do mean VICTIM here. I used to hate that word. Now I know why. I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."