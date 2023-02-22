Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Grabs Lunch with Husband While Wearing Graceland Shirt

Riley Keough is showing off her family pride.

The 33-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six actress and granddaughter of Elvis Presley was seen wearing a "Graceland" sweatshirt — a nod to her famous family's estate in Memphis, Tennessee — while out to lunch with husband Ben Smith-Petersen on Tuesday in Calabasas, California.

Keough's outing comes just over a month after losing her mother Lisa Marie Presley, the late Elvis' only child, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 12 at age 54.

It also comes after attorneys for Keough's grandmother Priscilla Presley filed a petition in Los Angeles last month questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's trust estate. The amendment named Keough as controller of the trust, which includes Elvis' Graceland property and 15% ownership of his estate, sources previously told PEOPLE.

Lisa Marie had previously named mom Priscilla, 77, and her former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees in 2010 — but the 2016 amendment put the trust in the hands of her actress daughter and her late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

Priscilla Presley with daughter Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough. Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP

"For some reason, Priscilla doesn't want Riley to act as trustee without her. The 2010 trust permits Priscilla and Riley to act as co-trustees. The 2016 trust permits Riley to act as trustee alone. Priscilla doesn't like this," David Esquibias, a Los Angeles-based probate, trusts and estates litigation attorney, told PEOPLE earlier this month.

It remains unclear just how long the legal battle ahead lies for the family, though a hearing for the matter is set for April 13, during which any interested party — in this case, likely Keough — can attend.

"Cases like this depend on whether or not other interested parties and family members disagree with Priscilla's position. If no one objects it can be completed in as little as a few months," Benny Roshan, also a probate, trusts and estates litigation attorney based in L.A., told PEOPLE.

"If someone objects to her position and takes a contrary position, e.g. that the 2016 amendment is valid, the litigation can drag out for years," Roshan added.

Next up for Keough, career wise, is her titular role in Prime Video's upcoming limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel of the same name whose story is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Premiering next month, the show follows an iconic 1970s band fronted by Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). The pair end up being "drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry," according to a release from the streamer.

"Their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits," a description of the series reads. "Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth."

The cast also includes Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright, with a special guest appearance from Timothy Olyphant.

The upcoming series also features Reese Witherspoon executive producing through her Hello Sunshine production company.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.