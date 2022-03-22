The actress recently reunited with her Romy and Michele's High School Reunion costar Mira Sorvino onstage at the SAG Awards

Lisa Kudrow Says a Romy and Michele Sequel 'Could Be Fun'

Lisa Kudrow is open to reuniting with her high school bestie again!

The Friends star, 58, appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, and during the chat, the prospect of a Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel came up.

Kudrow costarred in the 1997 comedy opposite Mira Sorvino, playing a pair of charming but vapid best friends who scheme to dominate their high school reunion ten years after graduating.

Responding to a caller's question about a return of Romy and Michele, Kudrow said that the original film's writer, Robin Schiff, has "definitely been approached to start thinking of a sequel."

Cohen then asked Kudrow if she and Sorvino, 54, would be open to the new movie "if the script goes right."

"Yeah," the actress replied. "I think it could be fun."

Interest in the pair piqued again recently after the two actresses reunited onstage last month at the 2022 SAG Awards.

For the appearance, some 25 years after the release of Romy and Michele, Kudrow and Sorvino adorably referenced their iconic looks from the film with stylish and color-coordinated outfits.

Stepping on stage to present the award for outstanding ensemble in comedy series — with Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" playing, in tribute to a classic moment from the comedy — Kudrow and Sorvino donned matching suits in hot pink for Kudrow and electric blue for Sorvino, in a nod to their characters' outfits at their high school reunion.

Taking on the voice of their ditzy characters, the two began presenting. "You look cute," Sorvino told Kudrow in the unmistakably husky voice of Romy.

lisa kudrow and mira sorvino Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Touchstone/Getty Images

"I know, thanks," her costar replied, adding after a beat: "So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone's ever looked at an awards show?"

Soon, Sorvino whipped out a stack of Post-It notes — another nod to their characters, who claim to have invented the office supplies in an attempt to impress their former classmates — pretending that the nominees were listed on them. In the end, they announced that Apple+'s hit show Ted Lasso had won the award.

Though this is the first time they've recreated their Romy and Michele looks, Kudrow and Sorvino have reunited many times throughout the years. In 2020, the duo met up at The Creative Coalition's sixth annual Television Humanitarian Awards, where they shared some insight into a potential on-screen reunion.

"It's not in my hands. It's up to Disney," Sorvino said during the virtual gala, which was streamed by Variety. "I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it."

Sorvino said that others involved in the original film have also expressed their interest.

"I know that Lisa and that Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I don't know. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it," she said.

"I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity," the Mighty Aphrodite star added. "That would be a joy."