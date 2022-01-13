Lisa Bonet Said She Was 'Learning How to Be Authentically Me' Weeks Before Jason Momoa Split

Lisa Bonet was seemingly ready to focus on herself weeks before her split from husband Jason Momoa.

While interviewing Marisa Tomei for Interview in December, Bonet, 54, opened up to the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress about change.

When Tomei, 57, asked "what's calling" her, Bonet replied: "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We've eliminated all this extra noise, and now it's time to grow our roots deeper into our own values."

lisa-bonet-9.jpg Jason Momoa/Instagram

Earlier in the interview, Tomei spoke about how she's been meditating more frequently over the past year or so, to which Bonet replied, "​​The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times."

"The revolution is definitely here and we're all feeling the squeeze," Bonet added. "If you aren't, you're in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world."

On Wednesday, Momoa, 42, and Bonet issued a joint statement on Instagram via Momoa's account announcing their separation — in which he also spoke about a "revolution" and "feeling the squeeze." (Bonet does not have social media.)

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

Reps for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz are 'One Big Family'

The couple began their romantic relationship in 2005 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. In 2007, the pair welcomed their first child together, Lola, and welcomed their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008. Bonet also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa and Bonet wed in an intimate ceremony in October 2017, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.