Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Hadn't Walked a Carpet Together in Nearly 2 Years Before Split

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced in a joint statement that they are splitting after five years of marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had been keeping a low profile as a couple prior to news of their split.

The couple — who announced Wednesday that they were "parting ways" after five years of marriage — have not been photographed together in public in nearly two years. They last posed for photos at an event in February 2020.

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, walked the carpet at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on Feb. 7, 2020 in Hollywood. Momoa went on to pose for photos at film premieres and other events without his wife, appearing solo or with the two children he shares with Bonet: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Momoa attended the No Time to Die premiere in September 2021 with his son and daughter. At the Dune premiere in October 2021, he walked the red carpet by himself.

The Aquaman actor and his wife announced they are ending their marriage in a statement released Wednesday through Momoa's Instagram. Bonet does not have social media.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

Momoa and Bonet ended their statement with the message, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

Momoa and Bonet met at a jazz club in New York City in 2005, where they were introduced by mutual friends, and wed in October 2017. Recalling their first date together, Momoa told James Corden in 2017 that he and Bonet "happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Jason Momoa; Lisa Bonet Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I actually had dreaded my hair for her," Momoa said of Bonet. "I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.' I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel."

About a year after he and Bonet tied the knot, Momoa told PEOPLE in 2018 that he and his wife kept their relationship fresh with a little humor.

"Not a lot of people know how absolutely hysterical she is," he said of Bonet. "She makes me laugh and is just really quirky."