"We were blessed to have had her in our lives," Lisa Banes' manager, David Williams, said

Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes Dead at 65 After Hit-and-Run Accident: 'She Was a Woman of Great Spirit'

Actress Lisa Banes, known for her work on Broadway and in films such as Gone Girl and Pumpkin, has died following a hit-and-run accident that took place earlier this month in New York City. She was 65.

Banes' manager, David Williams, confirmed the news of her death to NBC News on Tuesday morning, sharing, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing."

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends," he added. "We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes obtained "a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover," Williams told the outlet.

Lisa Banes Credit: United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

On June 4, the Broadway veteran was on her way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, for a dinner party at a friend's place near Lincoln Center when she was hit by someone on a red and black scooter or motorcycle "with no plate" at 6:30 p.m., according to The New York Post.

Banes had the right of way when she was run over in a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave. as the driver ran a red light and continued northbound. Banes was then admitted to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury.

Lisa Banes Credit: Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Regency/Kobal/Shutterstock

When Banes was late meeting her wife, Kranhold began to frantically call her, to no answer. Someone finally answered the call at the hospital, filling her in on the accident.

"There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," the NYPD DCPI previously told PEOPLE.

Banes was in town to perform in a virtual adaptation of Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties, presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, where she was part of the play's traditionally staged production from 2018 to 2019.

Friends said that Banes, who lived in Los Angeles, was excited to return to New York for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "She loves, loves, loves New York," pal Cynthia Crossen told The Post. "She's an L.A. girl but she spent so many happy years here."

The Julliard alum famously performed on Broadway in Neil Simon's Rumors, High Society, Accent on Youth and Present Laughter.