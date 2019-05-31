Lion King Fans Defend Pumbaa's Live-Action Looks: 'Y'All Haven’t Seen a Real-Life Warthog'

Disney released the first movie posters for the upcoming The Lion King — but some fans weren’t fans of the differences between the animated Pumbaa and the live-action one.

Seth Rogen voices the lovable warthog that befriends Donald Glover‘s Simba after the young lion runs away from home following the death of his father, Mufasa.

Director Jon Favreau worked closely with Oscar-nominated cinematograph Caleb Deschanel to bring to life realistic animals within the film, such as the pride of lions, Timon the meerkat and a baboon named Rafiki.

Some fans on Twitter had adverse reactions to Pumbaa’s aesthetic, however, with one fan writing, “Pumbaa looks like he walked in from the set of The Witch.”

Pumbaa looks like he walked in from the set of The Witch. pic.twitter.com/MvxFIucl2A — Scott Stamper (@DerfelMacGuffin) May 30, 2019

ok so I'm not the only one who was terrified of the new Pumbaa — Soopertartory ❤️🐶💣 (@Soopertartory) May 31, 2019

Another fan wrote, “ok so I’m not the only one who was terrified of the new Pumbaa.”

However, many fans of The Lion King defended the new poster for Pumbaa, with one writing, “What the hell yall thought Pumbaa was supposed to look like? Piglet?”

“Did y’all really expect Pumbaa to not look like a warthog…?” a second fan tweeted, while a different one wrote, “Do people not realize that realistic animals aren’t going to look animated? Pumbaa looks fine.”

“Y’all act like y’all haven’t seen a real-life warthog. Stop judging Pumbaa’s appearance on the new #LionKing poster,” another fan wrote.

Y’all act like y’all haven’t seen a real-life warthog. Stop judging Pumbaa’s appearance on the new #LionKing poster. pic.twitter.com/tbbVVSqyoi — Jerome Lee (@ItsJeromeLee) May 30, 2019

What the hell yall thought Pumbaa was suppose to look like? Piglet? pic.twitter.com/c7HKcC4OiZ — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 30, 2019

did y’all really expect pumbaa to not look like a warthog…? pic.twitter.com/8i9erNNAjm — 🌨 (@sotaylorwaslike) May 30, 2019

Do people not realize that realistic animals aren’t going to look animated? Pumbaa looks fine. pic.twitter.com/GBykjWzjY2 — Bee 🐝@ Home (@beenerdish) May 30, 2019

Anyone complaining about how Pumbaa looks, clearly doesn’t understand the meaning of LIVE ACTION!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/PnJHsvmGaW — Jesse Manuel Quiles (@_jessemanuel_) May 30, 2019

The cast of the live-action film includes Beyonce and Glover, 35, who are credited for their roles as the adult Nala and Simba, respectively, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

James Earl Jones reprises his role as the voice of Mufasa from the 1994 animated film; Billy Eichner voices Timon; Alfre Woodard is Sarabi, Simba’s mother; John Kani is Rafiki and John Oliver plays Zazu.

The Lion King is expected to be the movie of the summer after Aladdin opened $113 million in its opening weekend, a higher opening than expected.

Projections for The Lion King now have it at a $180-$200 million debut over the July 19 weekend, according to Box Office magazine.

In early April, and in honor of 100 days until the movie is set to hit theaters, Disney dropped its first full-length trailer that made fans of the 1994 animated classic emotional.

The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19.