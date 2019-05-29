The Lion King Is Expected to Open to Huge Numbers After Aladdin’s Big Weekend

Simba is really going to have something to sing about come July 19.

The upcoming Disney live-action adaptation of the 1994 animated classic is set to hit theaters in July, and projections show it having a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend.

Aladdin clocked in with a $113 million opening weekend, bumping up the projections for the highly-anticipated Lion King starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and other A-list actors.

Projections for The Lion King now have it at a $180-$200 million debut over the July 19 weekend, according to Box Office magazine.

In early April, and in honor of 100 days until the movie is set to hit theaters, Disney dropped its first full-length trailer that made fans of the 1994 animated classic emotional.

The nearly 2-minute clip opens with a Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) voiceover, where he utters, “Life’s not fair, is it?” — a line Jeremy Irons‘ Scar told a mouse in the animated film before hesitantly letting it go.

This time, young Simba (JD McCrary) and Nala (Shahadi Wright Joseph) are frolicking in the treacherous elephant graveyard as Simba’s would-be-king uncle continues his monologue … before we get a chilling glimpse of his face for the very first time.

Viewers are instantly transported back into the most emotional parts of the story — including when Scar orders Simba to “run away” and “never return.”

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.