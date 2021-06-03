"I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large," wrote Lio Tipton, revealing that their pronouns are they/she

Crazy, Stupid, Love. Star and ANTM Alum Lio Tipton Comes Out as Queer, Non-Binary: 'I Am Proud'

Lio Tipton is introducing themself to the world.

On Wednesday, the Crazy, Stupid, Love. actor — who also appeared on Cycle 11 of America's Next Top Model, placing third — revealed alongside a symbolic color and shape-themed illustration that they are going by the name Lio, after previously being known as Analeigh.

"Hi. My name is Lio. My pronouns are they/she," Tipton began. "I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary."

"I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ Lio," they concluded.

Lio Tipton Lio Tipton's Instagram Story | Credit: Lio Tipton/Instagram

Among the supportive comments was one from the model-turned-actor's ex Jake McDorman, who wrote, "Proud of you Lio" alongside a red heart emoji.

Tipton also posted an emotional video to their Instagram Story Wednesday, to thank fans for their "love and the support" after sharing the news.

"Clearly didn't affect me at all," the star joked, through tears. "Thank you."

Lio Tipton in Crazy, Stupid Love Lio Tipton (center) in Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) | Credit: Everett

Tipton — who has also appeared over the years in films like The Green Hornet, Warm Bodies and Mississippi Grind — chatted with PEOPLE in 2014 about their early days in Hollywood, and how their career has evolved since their ANTM cycle.

"I tried the whole modeling thing but it was very unnatural," Tipton said with a laugh. "I talked far too much, I wasn't good at wearing heels and I was always late. Needless to say, I wasn't at Ford [Models] for long."

But Tipton has also learned a lot from the person they used to be back in their modeling days.