Lindsay Shookus Will 'Always Care' About Ex Ben Affleck But Is 'Putting Family and Work First'

Lindsay Shookus is focusing on what’s most important to her after splitting from Ben Affleck earlier this summer.

The Saturday Night Live producer, 38, attended the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, winning her third Emmy for outstanding variety/sketch series. It marked her first public outing since her split from Affleck, a year after the actor attended the show as her date in 2017.

In the wake of the pair’s breakup, a source tells PEOPLE that Shookus is “focusing on the SNL season ahead and Emmys and focusing on putting her family, work and friends first, after having focused on Ben for so long. She will always care about him, but wants him to take care of himself.”

Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22. An insider previously told PEOPLE Shookus and Affleck parted ways in part due to his struggles with addiction.

“Lindsay will always care about Ben’s health and want the best for him, but right now she’s focusing on herself, her work and her daughter,” the first source tells PEOPLE. “Lindsay has an awesome support system between her friends and family, and she’s been so grateful for all of the love in her life. The SNL cast has been extremely supportive throughout all of this.”

Since Affleck, 46, entered treatment last month, he has been making regular trips homes to work out with a basketball trainer and was spotted getting a haircut recently.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.