Newly single Lindsay Shookus is moving on with her summer.

The Saturday Night Live producer, 38, was photographed in New York City on Monday for the first time since her split from Ben Affleck.

Shookus took a stroll through Central Park after a workout wearing a red “Ride and Shine” SoulCycle tank top, black leggings, and gray Nike trainers.

Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22. A source told PEOPLE the producer and the Justice League actor parted ways because she could no longer handle his struggles with addiction.

“Lindsay had been supporting Ben’s sobriety and going to meetings with him. She had him in meditation and they were doing it together,” a source close to the former couple said. “His recovery was something that was very important to both of them.”

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

“It was very hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knew he wasn’t getting better and that it was time for her to step aside,” the insider continued. “She was trying to stay as close to him as possible so that he would stay on the right path, but ultimately it just wasn’t possible. She knew she had to let him hit bottom.”

The source added, “All she wanted was for him to be happy and healthy. It was a difficult choice but the right one.”

An Affleck pal previously told PEOPLE the couple called it quits because of distance and timing, revealing that the split was “amicable.”

The actor — who was photographed spending time with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton — was driven to a Malibu treatment center by ex Jennifer Garner.

Affleck’s first time in rehab was in 2001. In March 2017, he announced that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction again.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.