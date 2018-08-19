Lindsay Shookus Deletes Instagram Amid Speculation Over Ben Affleck's Dinner with Playboy Model

Lindsay Shookus has kissed her Instagram account goodbye for now — but why?

After Ben Affleck was spotted on Thursday having dinner with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, rumors began swirling about the status of Affleck’s relationship with Shookus. A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and Sexton’s outing “looked like maybe a first date” and that “she looked very cute, and he seemed interested.”

The Saturday Night Live producer was also missing from the actor’s 46th birthday celebration the previous evening.

Adding fuel to the fire, it was revealed this week that Shookus had deleted her Instagram account. Though it was active in recent weeks, the handle now directs to a page that says, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.

The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” Page Six was the first to report on the development.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Splash News

Shookus, 38, has previously spoken about how important it can be to take “a break” and focus on “self-love.”

“I’ve put a lot of time in the past two years into just making myself better internally,” she said during an interview with Elle earlier this year.

“Self-love means something. I thought it was all a joke for a long time. It’s really important. Giving yourself a break is really important,” she added.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Gal/BACKGRID

Affleck and Shookus, who had been dating for over a year, were last seen together in late July during a mall outing in Puerto Rico, where the Justice League actor was shooting an upcoming Netflix film The Last Thing He Wanted.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair appeared “happily in love” during their outing.

Affleck’s latest outing also comes after a friend close to the actor told PEOPLE that he has been in a happy, health-focused place as of late.

“Ben is doing well,” the Affleck pal said earlier this month. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here. He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships.”

The friend added, “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

Meanwhile, PEOPLE previously reported Buffalo native Shookus had been staying at Affleck’s $19 million mansion on and off, as well as her own place in L.A. for the summer.