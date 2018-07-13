Lindsay Lohan’s Cousin Allegedly Beaten by 2 Men, New Jersey Police Officer Charged

Lindsay Lohan’s cousin was allegedly brutally beaten by a New Jersey police officer and his friend while inside of a pizza parlor in Boston.

Kevin Lohan, 24, was at a pizza shop with his girlfriend and a group of friends in January when Daniel Hunt, 27, and Ian Salerno, 29, entered the shop at about the same time, according to the Boston Herald.

On Thursday, a Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments charging Hunt with assault and battery and Salerno with aggravated assault and battery.

Hunt, an off-duty police officer from Barrington, New Jersey, allegedly pushed Lohan around and began an altercation, with prosecutors claiming Salerno allegedly came up behind the college student and punched him in the jaw which knocked him to the ground, according to a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Lohan’s injuries were so vast he needed surgery. His jaw was also wired shut for three weeks and permanent metal plates were placed inside of his jaw and cheek, the D.A. said.

Kevin Lohan, Lindsay Lohan Richard T Gagnon/Getty; David M. Benett/Getty

The Boston College hockey team announced that Lohan was out “indefinitely” for the season “after being victimized by an unprovoked assault” on Jan. 19.

Security footage obtained by Boston police showed Hunt, Salerno and others in their group allegedly drinking, according to the release.

In additional video footage obtained by WCVB, Lohan, a friend and his girlfriend can be seen ordering pizza just before 2 a.m. as the large group enters. They too order but words appear to be exchanged by one member of the group and Lohan.

Things turned physical despite Lohan’s girlfriend’s attempts to separate the group. The hockey star can be seen being punched and pushed to the ground.

Hunt and Salerno are set to be arraigned on Aug. 1. It is unclear if Hunt is still employed at the Haddon Heights Police Department in New Jersey.

Lohan was the assistant captain for the University of Michigan’s hockey team from 2016 to 2017 before transferring to Boston College as a graduate student.

He’s studying to obtain his master’s degree in sports administration at Boston College.