Lindsay Lohan's Biggest Controversies Since Leaving Hollywood

Since leaving Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan has attempted to keep a low profile but she's made headlines for several controversies

More
Alexia Fernandez
October 02, 2018 03:29 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lindsay-lohan/">Lindsay Lohan</a> left the United States after a series of controversies involving <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/lindsay-lohan-arrested-for-dui-again/">substance abuse</a> and <a href="https://people.com/crime/lindsay-lohan-could-face-arrest-for-not-finishing-community-service/">jail time</a>.</p> <p>The actress sought a fresh start in London, appearing on Sky 1&#8217;s&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-lohan-returns-to-acting-with-harry-potters-rupert-grint-in-u-k-comedy-sick-note/"><em>Sick Note</em></a>, and later moving to Dubai and Greece, where she currently owns the Lohan Beach Club.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Seeking a Fresh Start

Lindsay Lohan left the United States after a series of controversies involving substance abuse and jail time.

The actress sought a fresh start in London, appearing on Sky 1’s Sick Note, and later moving to Dubai and Greece, where she currently owns the Lohan Beach Club. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p>In October 2017, Lohan shared an Instagram Story video of herself <a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-lohan-defends-harvey-weinstein/">supporting Weinstein after several women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him</a> in <i>The New York Times</i> and <i>The New Yorker</i>. &ldquo;I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don&rsquo;t think it&rsquo;s right what&rsquo;s going on,&rdquo; Lohan said.</p> <p>A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that &ldquo;any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein

In October 2017, Lohan shared an Instagram Story video of herself supporting Weinstein after several women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him in The New York Times and The New Yorker. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” Lohan said.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

E. Charbonneau/WireImage
<p>The actress told British newspaper <i>The Times</i> in August 2018 women who experienced alleged harassment or assault should &ldquo;make it a real thing by making it a police report. I&rsquo;m going to hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, <a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-lohan-says-women-speaking-about-metoo-look-weak/">it makes them look weak</a> when they are very strong women.&rdquo;</p> <p>In a statement to PEOPLE, Lohan apologized for &ldquo;<a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-lohan-apologizes-for-any-hurt-caused-by-metoo-comments/">any hurt and distress caused by</a>&rdquo; her comments.</p>
pinterest
Claiming Women Who Speak Out About #MeToo ‘Look Weak’

The actress told British newspaper The Times in August 2018 women who experienced alleged harassment or assault should “make it a real thing by making it a police report. I’m going to hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lohan apologized for “any hurt and distress caused by” her comments.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty
<p>Months before coming to Weinstein&rsquo;s aid, Lohan urged people to <a href="https://people.com/politics/lindsay-lohan-defends-president-donald-trump-twitter-stop-bullying-him-start-trusting-him/">&ldquo;stop bullying&rdquo; Trump</a> on Twitter.</p> <p>&ldquo;THIS IS our president,&rdquo; the actress tweeted in July. &ldquo;Stop #bullying him &amp; start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.&rdquo;</p> <p>She praised him and the First Family in another tweet, while telling a user, &ldquo;As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Defending President Donald Trump

Months before coming to Weinstein’s aid, Lohan urged people to “stop bullying” Trump on Twitter.

“THIS IS our president,” the actress tweeted in July. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

She praised him and the First Family in another tweet, while telling a user, “As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?”

Getty (2)
<p>Lohan alleged she had been &ldquo;<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/lindsay-lohan-i-was-racially-profiled-at-the-airport-for-wearing-a-headscarf/">racially profiled</a>&rdquo; at London&rsquo;s Heathrow Airport in February 2017 after flying in from Turkey.</p> <p>The actress claimed she had been stopped by a woman who asked her to take her headscarf off, which she did.</p> <p>&ldquo;What scared me was in that moment &mdash;&nbsp;how would another woman who doesn&rsquo;t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
She Claimed to be ‘Racially Profiled’ for Wearing a Headscarf

Lohan alleged she had been “racially profiled” at London’s Heathrow Airport in February 2017 after flying in from Turkey.

The actress claimed she had been stopped by a woman who asked her to take her headscarf off, which she did.

“What scared me was in that moment — how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

GAZIANTEP, TURKEY - OCTOBER 08: American actress Lindsay Lohan (C) speaks to press members with wearing a headscarf given by a Syrian woman, after her visit at a container town where Syrian refugees live in the Nizip district of Gaziantep in Turkey on October 08, 2016. (Photo by Kerem Kocalar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
<p>Lohan has been busy at her Lohan Beach House in Greece, where she threatened to <a href="https://people.com/style/lindsay-lohan-threaten-fire-employees-mismatched-shoes/">&ldquo;fire&rdquo; waitresses at the nightclub</a> for not wearing matching shoes.</p> <p>She shared a photo of two waitresses and in the comments wrote, &ldquo;Wear the same shoes please,&rdquo; later adding, &ldquo;Or you&rsquo;re fired.&rdquo;</p> <p>When a fan asked her if she was joking, she replied, &ldquo;Totally serious!&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Threatening to ‘Fire’ Waitresses for Improper Footwear

Lohan has been busy at her Lohan Beach House in Greece, where she threatened to “fire” waitresses at the nightclub for not wearing matching shoes.

She shared a photo of two waitresses and in the comments wrote, “Wear the same shoes please,” later adding, “Or you’re fired.”

When a fan asked her if she was joking, she replied, “Totally serious!”

Danny Martindale/WireImage
<p>Late last month, Lohan shared <a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-lohan-instagram-live-video-trafficking-slapped-allegations/">disturbing footage</a> of attempting to help a migrant family during an Instagram Live video.</p> <p>The actress, who was seen partying in a dark club, encountered the family on the street and identified them as Syrian refugees. After the family refused to go with her, she claimed, &ldquo;<a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-lohan-instagram-live-video-trafficking-slapped-allegations/">They&rsquo;re trafficking children.</a>&rdquo;</p> <p>The footage continued until Lohan turned the camera on herself and said she had been allegedly slapped by a woman in the family.</p> <p>Lohan&rsquo;s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE&rsquo;s request for comment.</p>
pinterest
Accusing a Migrant Family of ‘Trafficking Children’ in Bizarre Video

Late last month, Lohan shared disturbing footage of attempting to help a migrant family during an Instagram Live video.

The actress, who was seen partying in a dark club, encountered the family on the street and identified them as Syrian refugees. After the family refused to go with her, she claimed, “They’re trafficking children.

The footage continued until Lohan turned the camera on herself and said she had been allegedly slapped by a woman in the family.

Lohan’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Pierre Suu/Getty
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 7 REX/Shutterstock

Seeking a Fresh Start

Lindsay Lohan left the United States after a series of controversies involving substance abuse and jail time.

The actress sought a fresh start in London, appearing on Sky 1’s Sick Note, and later moving to Dubai and Greece, where she currently owns the Lohan Beach Club. 

Advertisement
2 of 7 E. Charbonneau/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein

In October 2017, Lohan shared an Instagram Story video of herself supporting Weinstein after several women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him in The New York Times and The New Yorker. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” Lohan said.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

3 of 7 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Claiming Women Who Speak Out About #MeToo ‘Look Weak’

The actress told British newspaper The Times in August 2018 women who experienced alleged harassment or assault should “make it a real thing by making it a police report. I’m going to hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lohan apologized for “any hurt and distress caused by” her comments.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Getty (2)

Defending President Donald Trump

Months before coming to Weinstein’s aid, Lohan urged people to “stop bullying” Trump on Twitter.

“THIS IS our president,” the actress tweeted in July. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

She praised him and the First Family in another tweet, while telling a user, “As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?”

Advertisement
5 of 7 GAZIANTEP, TURKEY - OCTOBER 08: American actress Lindsay Lohan (C) speaks to press members with wearing a headscarf given by a Syrian woman, after her visit at a container town where Syrian refugees live in the Nizip district of Gaziantep in Turkey on October 08, 2016. (Photo by Kerem Kocalar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

She Claimed to be ‘Racially Profiled’ for Wearing a Headscarf

Lohan alleged she had been “racially profiled” at London’s Heathrow Airport in February 2017 after flying in from Turkey.

The actress claimed she had been stopped by a woman who asked her to take her headscarf off, which she did.

“What scared me was in that moment — how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

Advertisement
6 of 7 Danny Martindale/WireImage

Threatening to ‘Fire’ Waitresses for Improper Footwear

Lohan has been busy at her Lohan Beach House in Greece, where she threatened to “fire” waitresses at the nightclub for not wearing matching shoes.

She shared a photo of two waitresses and in the comments wrote, “Wear the same shoes please,” later adding, “Or you’re fired.”

When a fan asked her if she was joking, she replied, “Totally serious!”

Advertisement
7 of 7 Pierre Suu/Getty

Accusing a Migrant Family of ‘Trafficking Children’ in Bizarre Video

Late last month, Lohan shared disturbing footage of attempting to help a migrant family during an Instagram Live video.

The actress, who was seen partying in a dark club, encountered the family on the street and identified them as Syrian refugees. After the family refused to go with her, she claimed, “They’re trafficking children.

The footage continued until Lohan turned the camera on herself and said she had been allegedly slapped by a woman in the family.

Lohan’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now