Lindsay Lohan's Biggest Controversies Since Leaving Hollywood

In October 2017, Lohan shared an Instagram Story video of herself supporting Weinstein after several women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him in The New York Times and The New Yorker. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” Lohan said.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”