Lindsay Lohan Says She Wants to ‘Come Back’ with Mean Girls 2: ‘That Would Definitely Be an Exciting Thing’

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her future movie career — and revisiting Mean Girls!

The actress appeared on Lights Out with David Spade on Tuesday in which she spoke about her dreams for a Mean Girls sequel, saying, “I should probably get back to doing movies at some point.”

“I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time,” Lohan, 33, told David Spade, 55. “I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that.”

She added, “But that’s all in their hands really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”

Lohan is working on new projects, including her upcoming film with Mickey Rourke.

“The next movie I’m doing is called Cursed with Mickey Rourke,” Lohan told Spade. “So that I’m excited to do. I play a police officer and detective.”

Beyond working on new films, Lohan is also releasing new music. She debuted her new song, “Back to Me,” earlier this month — her first official single in 12 years since 2008’s “Bossy.”

“The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go,” she said on social media, adding that she was, “living in the now.”

Lohan first began teasing that new music was coming on Instagram in March. The star deleted all previous posts from her profile and sharing a cryptic 30-second video montage teasing her return to the entertainment industry.

The video opened with a clip of a blurry TV before quickly cutting to an image of three box TVs placed on the ground in a dim room surrounded by brick walls.

“Evolution of Lindsay Lohan” was written across one monitor.

Various footage of Lohan from past controversial news stories then rolled, with audio of someone saying, “I heard Lindsay Lohan….” and a montage of newscasters saying Lohan’s name following. Eventually, as old news footage of Lohan continued to play, an explosion erupted on the screen followed by a smiley face.

“I’m back! 👀” Lohan captioned the mysterious post, sharing a link that redirected to her website.