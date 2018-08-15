Lindsay Lohan Wants the Lead Role in The Little Mermaid Opposite Meryl Streep: 'My Dream Role'

Lindsay Lohan wouldn’t mind playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid — if one particular actress is involved, that is.

The actress, 32, shared a screenshot from the famous 1989 Disney film of Ariel and Ursula on Instagram Monday in which she tagged Disney Studios and expressed her desire to play the lead role opposite Meryl Streep.

“My dream role with #merylstreep,” Lohan wrote in the photo.

While a project is not in the works between the two actresses, it’s safe to say it’s almost everyone’s dream in Hollywood to work with Streep.

Cher opened up about playing Streep’s mother in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again during PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook live talk in July.

Despite their three-year age gap, Cher said, “That doesn’t make any difference. I was thrilled to death, and it was so silly. It was great fun, and I love her, so it was perfect.”

Meanwhile, Lohan has continued to work primarily in the Middle East and Greece. The actress announced her reality TV show for MTV in July called Lohan Beach Club which began shooting in Greece.

“I’ve joined the MTV family, and I’m Lindsay Lohan,” Lohan said in a clip, which premiered on Good Morning America Monday. “Get ready!”

The Sick Note actress received backlash earlier this month after making remarks about the #MeToo movement during an interview with The Times.

“You make it a real thing by making it a police report,” she said. “I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”

Lohan continued, “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

Days later, the actress apologized in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE saying, “I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times.”

“The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it,” she continued. “However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

“I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”