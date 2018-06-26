Lindsay Lohan Says Her Troubled Past Is 'Dead' and Urges People to 'Stop Bringing It Up'

Lindsay Lohan wants you to leave her years of partying in the past.

In an interview with the New York Times, the star, 31, insisted she has shed her party girl reputation as she hopes to change the public’s perception of her, especially in her new home base.

“There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me. Because I get to actually focus on the result of things,” said Lohan, who has primarily been living in Europe.

“I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not—it’s gone. It’s dead. And that’s the most important thing to me,” she added.

Over the past decade, Lohan has been arrested multiple times for offenses like driving under the influence and shoplifting. Notably, she was associated in the same social circle as Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, popularly known as “The Holy Trinity.”

Most recently, Lohan received probation and 240 hours of community service after pleading no contest to reckless driving in a June 2012 car crash in Santa Monica.

Ultimately, Lohan wanted to get away from the tabloids and the spotlight in the U.S.

“I think success is the best revenge—and silence, as a presence. When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, ‘Where’s the one place I can find silence?’ ” she said of her decision to move.

Most recently, a friend of Lohan’s told PEOPLE that the Parent Trap actress does not mind being compared to socialite Paris in her new home of Dubai.

“She’s blonde and happy and she looks good,” the friend said, adding that Lohan currently lives between London and Dubai, where she is enjoying the attention she gets from locals.

“She’s oddly very popular there and she is kind of like Paris Hilton,” the friend shared. “She has a bunch of girlfriends and she has a place now. She has become a lady who lunches with all these women who have businesses. It’s taken her time to get used to the lifestyle, but she likes it now.”