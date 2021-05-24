Lindsay Lohan to Play a 'Spoiled Hotel Heiress' in Upcoming Netflix Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan's next movie will be a holiday rom-com for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan's new gig is taking her to Netflix!

Netflix announced the news on Monday in a tweet, sharing a photo of the 34-year-old actress and revealing she would star in an upcoming romantic comedy for the streamer.

"Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," Netflix's tweet read.

The movie, which does not have a title yet, will be a holiday rom-com.

Lohan's last film was the 2019 movie Among the Shadows. She also starred in 2013's The Canyons and rose to fame with The Parent Trap (1998), which she followed up with Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls, Just My Luck, Herbie Fully Loaded and Georgia Rule.

During CNN's New Year's Eve special in 2019, Lohan told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen she wanted to "focus on me" and "come back to America and start filming again."

The Freaky Friday star added she wanted to take "back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys."

In October, the actress reunited virtually with her Mean Girls costars to promote voting in the 2020 presidential election.