Lindsay Lohan Posts Never-Before-Seen Pic from Parent Trap Set to Celebrate Brother's Birthday

"I'm so blessed to be called mommy by all of my four amazing beautiful angels," Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina, commented on the sweet birthday post for Dakota

Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to the '90s to mark her brother Dakota Lohan's 25th birthday.

In honor of Dakota's big day, the 34-year-old actress posted two photos herself with her little brother. The first snapshot featured an adorable Lindsay dressed in costume as Annie James from 1998's The Parent Trap, holding her smiley, then-toddler sibling in front of Big Ben in London.

"Happy Birthday!! Love you so much Dakota! So blessed to be your big sister. Wishing you the best of best birthdays! Love you 😘 @dakotalohan," she wrote in the caption.

Lindsay Lohan and Dakota Lohan Dakota and Lindsay Lohan in 2018 | Credit: Jean-Marc HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

The second was a snap of the siblings in adulthood, seeing them dressed to the nines for a Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

Dakota, who is signed with with IMG Models, commented on his sister's post, "Love and miss you so so much ❤️❤️❤️."

Their sister Aliana Lohan and mother Dina Lohan also chimed in on the comments, with the former, 27, writing, "Best friends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In a message to all of her children, Dina began "I'm so blessed to be called mommy by all of my four amazing beautiful angels." (Aside from Lindsay, Aliana and Dakota, she is also mom to son Michael Lohan Jr.)

"Dakota your [sic] are one in a million 🙏🏻," the 58-year-old wrote. "Kind , humble Super Talented and you have the power to change every person who is blessed to have you as a true friend Mere words cannot express my love for you 💋💫💫💫."

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Lohan has thrown it back to her classic film in honor of a birthday.

Last month, the Mean Girls actress shared a still of herself and the late Natasha Richardson from The Parent Trap, who starred as Elizabeth James, mother of twins Hallie Parker and Annie, both played by Lohan.

The sweet photo showed Annie looking up at Elizabeth, the two looking chic on a city street.