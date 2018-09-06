Lindsay Lohan's Stepmom Files for Divorce from Dad Michael After Domestic Violence Dispute

Kate Major, Lindsay Lohan‘s stepmom, has filed for divorce from the actress’ dad Michael Lohan just over a month after she was arrested in a domestic violence dispute.

In papers first obtained by The Blast, Major, 35, calls the marriage “irretrievably broken” and asks the court to set a parenting plan for the couple’s two sons — Landon Major, 5, and Logan Michael, 3. Major is requesting majority custody of the two kids and joint custody in legal matters.

She filed the court documents Wednesday in Florida, where the two live.

The former entertainment reporter is also requesting child support and alimony from Michael, 58, as well as legal fees. Michael gave a statement to The Blast in response to the filing and his ex asking for legal fees.

“Kate and I went to a mediation attorney to work out the terms of the divorce but her lawyer pulled a fast one and went behind my back,” Michael told The Blast. “I guess he wants publicity and to make money…After all, he’s doing it for nothing and asking for legal fees from me.”

The filing comes after Major was arrested for simple battery on July 27 after throwing a glass candle at Michael, which shattered and cut his arm, The Blast reported. Florida prosecutors did not file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The pair got engaged in 2010 and married in October 2014.