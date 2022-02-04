Lindsay Lohan Has Started Wedding Planning with Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'I Want to Do Things Right'

Lindsay Lohan said she'll be a "low-key" bride but will definitely have multiple dresses on her big day

Lindsay Lohan is pacing herself on wedding planning.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, revealed in November that she is engaged to Bader Shammas. She shared a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

Speaking with Extra on Friday, Lohan shared an update on piecing together her nuptials. Host Rachel Lindsay asked her "What kind of bride do you think you'll be? Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that!"

"I'm definitely not like that," said Lohan. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

Bachelorette alum Lindsay then asked, "Dress or dresses? Are we doing multiple?" to which Lohan teased, "Take a guess — dresses!" Lohan said outfit changes are "the best part."

Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: James Gourley/Getty

In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader. such a magical night," she wrote alongside the photo at the time.