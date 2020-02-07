Lindsay Lohan Sparks Romance Rumors After Saying She Has a 'Boyfriend' in Instagram Post

Lindsay Lohan‘s latest Instagram post is causing a bit of a frenzy amongst her fans.

The Mean Girls star, 33, sparked romance rumors on Thursday when she shared a photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a “boyfriend” in the caption of a group shot taken from backstage.

In the picture, Lohan can be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris “Woody” Wood, who performed with his band that night. Among the group are also Lohan’s sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

“@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️” she wrote alongside the snap. “such a magical night.”

The man Lohan referenced appears to be Bader Shammas, though she did not tag him in the picture. His Instagram profile, which Lindsay follows, is kept on private.

Nonetheless, her comment quickly ignited romance speculations among her followers, with some asking questions about her rumored beau. When one fan asked the actress to point out her rumored beau in the photo, another replied, “the guy with the black jacked [sic].”

Representatives for Lohan did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In January, the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star dropped a major hint on a fan Instagram account that her a new album is coming sooner than expected.

After Instagram user worldoflindsaylohan shared a throwback shot of Lohan singing on stage — captioning the shot “Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!🎤🎶” — she quickly replied to the photo, revealing she is, in fact, releasing new music at the “end of feb!”

The announcement came just a few months after she dropped her latest single “Xanax” in September.

The singer released the emotional song with a since-deleted music video on Instagram, which gave fans a glimpse into her struggles with “social anxiety.”

“Xanax” marked Lohan’s first song since she released “Bossy” in 2008. Before then, she dropped two albums: Speak in 2004 and A Little More Personal (RAW) in 2005. Speak‘s “Rumors” has garnered more than seven million plays on Spotify.