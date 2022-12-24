Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas for Holiday Selfie: 'Merry Christmas Everyone!'

The actress and Shammas, a financier, tied the knot in April

By
Published on December 24, 2022 04:55 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Photo: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is cozying up with her husband, Bader Shammas, this Christmas.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and Shammas smiling in front of a white Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments.

"Merry Christmas Everyone! 🎄🤶🎅🎄," wrote Lohan, who wore a festive green silk blouse alongside Shammas, who donned a white sweater for the selfie.

Several of the Falling for Christmas star's family members sent their love to the couple in the post's comment section. "Merrry Christmas my Lovesss💕," wrote Lindsay's mom, Dina.

"My Beautiful Family ❤️🙏," commented Lindsay's sister, Aliana, while their brother, Dakota, wrote, "My best friends ❤️❤️❤️."

In a second solo shot, Lindsay posed in front of the tree while making a kissing face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Last month, the Mean Girls star revealed to Vogue what financier Shammas got her for their first Christmas together.

"The most memorable, because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," she told the outlet. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me. That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids."

Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan. Lindsay Lohan/instagram

She added, "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them."

"I'd like to consider myself a professional gift-wrapper," Lindsay continued. "I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors — that little trick."

She and Shammas tied the knot in April, PEOPLE confirmed in July.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday," Lindsay wrote in the caption of a July post on Instagram.

Christmas in Wonderland. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in Christmas in Wonderland. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2021
Scott Everett White/Netflix

This holiday season has been significant for the actress, who stars in her first major film in over a decade, Netflix's Falling for Christmas, which was released Nov. 10 on the platform.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lindsay admitted she cried when the film wrapped, saying she got "so close with everyone."

"With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long — it was almost like a rebirth," she said.

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Special' First Christmas Gift from Husband: 'That Will Always Stay with Me'
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Says Her Husband Is a 'Very Calm Person': He's 'Amazing'
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Smile as They Sit Courtside at New York Knicks Game
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
Cardi B Shows Off Her Christmas Decorations
Cardi B Shows Off Her Christmas Decorations — Including Disney-Themed Christmas Tree for Her Kids
Aliana Lohan and Lindsay Lohan attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City
Lindsay Lohan and Sister Aliana Lohan Hold Hands on the Way to 'Falling for Christmas' Premiere
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz: Herself
lindsay lohan
Lindsay Lohan Says Returning to Rom-Coms for Her New Christmas Movie Felt 'Like a Rebirth'
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Being in London with Her 'King' New Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is seen on November 10, 2022; Amanda Seyfried attends the Emmy FYC "Clips & Conversation" Event for Hulu's "The Dropout"
Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Reunite to Talk Married Life and 'Mean Girls' Sequel Rumors
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lindsay Lohan is in great spirits, looking fresh-faced and make-up-free while out with her new Husband Bader Shammas in London. The couple enjoyed drinks at a British Pub with brother Cody, Lindsay opted for a cocktail and a beer while Bader went for 2 pints of Irish Guinness. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan Cozies Up to Husband Bader Shammas During London Outing with Her Brother Dakota
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas spotted heading to their hotel after a day out shopping in New York City.
Lindsay Lohan and New Husband Bader Shammas Shop Together While Visiting Family in N.Y.C.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
Lindsay Lohan Calls Fiance 'Husband' in Sweet Instagram Post primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/CffV0zQqsip/
Lindsay Lohan Calls Fiancé Bader Shammas Her 'Husband': 'Luckiest Woman in the World'
Kris Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
How Stars Deck the Halls: See Kris Jenner, Ciara and More Celebs' Christmas Decorations