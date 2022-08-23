Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Being in London with Her 'King' New Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans a look inside her life as a newlywed!

On Tuesday, The Parent Trap actress shared an adorable snapshot of her husband Bader Shammas and herself during their trip to London, United Kingdom.

In the photo, Lohan, 36, sits next to Shammas as he wraps his arm around her. The two flashed big smiles for the camera as they posed for the photo in a table booth at a London restaurant.

"Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑," she captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Prior to heading across the pond, the lovebirds were seen shopping together in New York City earlier this month.

Lohan spent some quality time with family while in the Big Apple, including dining out and attending the MJ: The Musical Broadway show

Lindsay Lohan/instagram

Back in 2017, the actress, who currently lives in Dubai, told Entertainment Tonight about settling overseas, "I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life. I don't always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. I think that's really important."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She and financier Shammas announced their engagement in November, then confirmed they were married early last month. Lohan referred to him as her husband in an Instagram post at the time.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."