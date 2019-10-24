Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her 'Flamingo Moves' While Dancing in a Pink Jumpsuit at a Gas Station

Lindsay Lohan can turn any setting into her very own dance floor — even a gas station parking lot.

On Wednesday, the actress posted an Instagram video showing off some new dance moves while at a Shell gas station. Wearing a bright pink pantsuit, Lohan, 33, struts in heels alongside a moving car, singing along to “Get Up” by Terrell Hines and allowing the song to inspire a dance she calls her “flamingo moves.”

“💕 Fillin’ the tank with my 🔥 flamingo moves 💕💃🏽 @cousinskeether @terrellhines #dothelilo,” she captioned the post.

The video came after a day of meetings Lohan had with the staff at Lawyers.com, an online legal service headquartered in New Jersey. Lohan, a spokesperson for the company, documented her visit to the offices with live Instagram videos throughout the day — including a moment when she called herself a “ninja” while running on a treadmill in heels.

“Don’t mess with me,” she jokingly warned her livestream audience after not missing a step on the speeding treadmill.

Not missing an opportunity to honor her role in Mean Girls, Lohan wrote “Wednesdays we wear pink” on an Instagram Story highlighting her outfit, throwing it back to the famous line from the 2004 comedy.

The native New Yorker, who recently served as a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer, frequently seems to lose herself to the music.

In September 2018, a recording of Lohan at her club in Mykonos went viral, inspiring the hashtag #DoTheLilo. The meme-able moment, which featured the star side-stepping and flipping her hair, even inspired fellow celebrities to recreate the movements.

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan/ Instagram

Busy Philipps got in on the trend, posting a video at the time mimicking Lohan’s dance while in her kitchen. “It’s labor day weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos!” she wrote with the post.

Even Lohan can’t explain her knack for creating such trendy moves. “I was like, how do I even do those steps? Because I was just dancing!” Lohan told Entertainment Weekly last year about her moves. “I don’t even know exactly how I would do that!”