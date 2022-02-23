Lindsay Lohan Surprises TikTok with Pronunciation of Her Last Name in New Video

Lindsay Lohan is reintroducing herself on TikTok.

The actress, 35, posted her first clip to the video-sharing app earlier this month, where she greeted her followers with a quick message.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok," she said in the Feb. 7 clip, ending her message with a wide smile.

She captioned the post, "I'm on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow."

Lohan's post had fans realizing they've been saying her name incorrectly for years. While Lohan emphasized the "o" in her last name, people commonly mispronounce it and stress the "a" instead.

"Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN," one user commented on Lohan's post.

Another wrote, "Wait. Lindsey 'LOWEN'?!? I'VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?"

One user even apologized, writing, "im sorry i've said your name wrong my entire life."

Lindsay Lohan Credit: TikTok

Since Lohan's first post on TikTok, she's stayed active on the platform, sharing her Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness and treating her fans to a throwback moment in her latest video.

In a clip posted to her account Saturday, Lohan lip-synced a line from her beloved 1998 film, The Parent Trap. Lohan — who played both Hallie Parker and Annie James in the movie — recreated a moment between the twin sisters on TikTok.

"Yes, you want to know the difference between us?" she mouthed. "I have class and you don't."

Lohan captioned her post, "you heard it here first. #theparenttrap."

Lindsay Lohan attends the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: James Gourley/Getty

Lohan has been keeping busy this past year with both personal milestones and professional projects. The actress got engaged to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in November, and is set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com later this year.

Earlier this month, Lohan opened up about wedding planning in an interview with Extra, telling the outlet she's taking a "low-key" approach to her upcoming nuptials.

"Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that," she said.