Lindsay Lohan Reaches Out to Liam and Chris Hemsworth on Instagram: 'Why Didn't We Meet?'

Shoot your shot, Lindsay Lohan!

The actress appears in the comments of a selfie Chris Hemsworth posted of him and younger brother Liam Hemsworth on Thursday. After Chris shared the shot on Instagram among several pictures of him, wife Elsa Pataky, Liam and friends on vacation, E! News reposted the selfie on its Instagram page and caught Lohan’s eye.

“It’s an age old debate: Chris or Liam Hemsworth? GO!” the E! News account captioned the selfie.

“Why didn’t we meet in sydney or bondi?!” Lohan responded in the comments.

The comment comes in the midst of Liam’s separation from wife Miley Cyrus after they tied the knot in December 2018.

Liam, 29, and Chris, 36, have been seen out and about a few times in Australia since Liam and Cyrus, 26, split. The brothers have been seen surfing and hitting the beach in Byron Bay and walking around the Australian town where Chris lives with his family.

Liam addressed the breakup with an Instagram post after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had ended their marriage. He would go on to officially file for divorce from the singer just days later.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam captioned a shot of a beach sunset.

Cyrus has since been seen spending time with Brody Jenner’s recent ex Kaitlynn Carter. The singer also seemingly addressed their split in a surprise single titled “Slide Away.”