Lindsay Lohan Says Women Who Speak Out About #MeToo Experiences 'Look Weak'

Lindsay Lohan has some harsh words for women who have been outspoken about sexual harassment or sexual assault in the workplace.

During an interview with British publications The Times, the 32-year-old actress opened up about her own on-set experiences in Hollywood, saying she doesn’t “really have anything to say” about the #MeToo movement which began late last year.

“I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways,” Lohan said, claiming she didn’t condone “attention-seekers.”

When it comes to people who have experienced alleged harassment or assault, the Sick Note actress said, “If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment.”

“You make it a real thing by making it a police report,” she said. “I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”

Lohan continued, “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

The former Mean Girls star is currently living near Kalo Livadi beach, southeast of Mykonos, Greece, where she co-owns the Lohan Beach House — a series of cabanas for rent to tourists for €1,000 a day, according to The Times.

She referenced her business success abroad as a method of getting back at her ex-fiancé, Russian business mogul Egor Tarabasov, after the two had an infamous physical fight on that very beach in July 2016.

“I had a fight with my ex on this very beach. What did I do? Nothing,” she said. “I just took over the beach. The best revenge is success, right?”

Lohan also opened up about her faith, saying she doesn’t “subscribe to any particular religion” but that she does “believe there is a higher power than us.”

After getting bitten by a snake and contracting a debilitating virus that left her hospitalized for weeks in 2014, Lohan says she reached out to a trusted source for guidance.

“I called my shaman and she told me that the snake bit was actually a blessing,” she said, adding, “Yes, I have two shamans.”

As for what her future holds, the actress told The Times she has plans to launch her own children’s charity in Dubai and may even adopt a child.

“Probably from Russia,” she said. “I want a little blonde Russian boy.”