Lindsay Lohan Says She's Moving Back to America and 'Taking Back the Life I Worked So Hard For'

Lindsay Lohan has plans to kick off this decade with a return to America, the big screen and music.

The 33-year-old actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for a satellite interview on New Year’s Eve Tuesday and dished about what she’s got planned for movies and music in the coming year.

When asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan said, “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan is slated to star in Among The Shadows, which hits theaters on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan’s first role in a feature film since 2013’s The Canyons, though she currently has plenty of experience on the small screen. In addition to her short-lived reality television show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress also judges the Masked Singer in Australia.

Cohen, who’s known for getting his Watch What Happens Live guests to answer intimate questions, also asked Lohan about her recent Instagram comments on Liam Hemsworth’s photos and her return to music.

In September, Lohan released her first song in 11 years. The EDM track, titled “Xanax,” was teased on Lohan’s Instagram, but was not officially released. Cohen asked Lohan about the track, telling her, “I’m ready for this recording!” to which Lohan said, “Andy, you’re getting it after the New Year.”

She followed up her interview with an Instagram post that read, “The future is bright! let us all give love, light and peace ♥️ 💫”

Lohan has been reminiscing on her acting career recently, sharing a throwback photo in December 2019 from a 2006 W Magazine cover she shared with Meryl Streep. The pair acted together in 2006 when they starred in A Prairie Home Companion directed by Robert Altman.

“Good old times’ 🙏🏻” Lohan wrote in the caption for the photo, in which she and Streep face each other, cheek-to-cheek, with their arms wrapped around one another. The pose was Lohan’s idea, W Magazine said in the cover story.

Lohan in 2006 told the magazine that she looked up to Streep’s career, and said she’d “love to be in Meryl’s position.”

“I want people to know me for the work that I’m doing, not for this party girl image, which is just vile and disgusting and not fair, because I work so hard,” the Mean Girls star said. “Maybe someone will look at my life one day and say, ‘Why don’t I do a cover with Lindsay Lohan?’”