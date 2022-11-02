Lindsay Lohan Says Returning to Rom-Coms for Her New Christmas Movie Felt 'Like a Rebirth'

Lindsay Lohan is making a snowy return to romantic comedies.

The newlywed, who currently lives in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas, is ringing in the holiday season with Netflix's Falling for Christmas, playing a spoiled heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident and has no idea who she is.

The film shot last year over Thanksgiving, and Lohan, 36, helped whip up a special holiday meal for the occasion. "We cooked with the director and her husband, and my brother and my husband. It was really fun," she tells PEOPLE. "I did the sweet potatoes and the stuffing."

Lohan, who recently wrapped a second Netflix rom-com, Irish Wish, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing.

Last time I stayed up past my bedtime: The other night at my husband's cousin's wedding we were up until around 1 a.m. Usually I'm in bed asleep by 10:30 p.m. latest. With age, I prefer to go to bed earlier now and have more of the day.

Last time I was homesick: I sometimes get homesick for New York because my whole family's there. But then we were just in Ireland, and I got homesick for Dubai, where I live. There's nothing better than being in your home space.

Last perfect day off: Two weeks ago on the weekend. It was pajamas, movies, hanging out. And I like to cook. I actually made a beetroot soup.

Last moment of self-care: It's always whenever I take the time to do a face mask.It's part of my morning ritual: wake up, eye patches, face mask. I'll even wear the patches to set every day.

Last time I cried: Whenever I wrap a film, because you get so close with everyone. With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long—it was almost like a rebirth.

Falling For Christmas arrives on Netflix November 10.