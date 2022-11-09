Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'

Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas.

At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing."

"I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team."

"I mean, I'm not gonna give them," the actress joked when the GMA hosts asked whether she would share more details. "He's the best, I really — I love him so much."

Last Saturday, Lohan and Shammas were spotted at New York City's Madison Square Garden for the NBA's New York Knicks game against the Boston Celtics. Lohan and Shammas sat courtside for the game, while both wearing all-black casual outfits.

In Cosmopolitan's The Work Issue, Lohan referenced her "amazing husband" when asked about her support system during an interview about her personal life, acting career and podcast The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan.

"Well, I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," Lohan told the outlet of Shammas, with whom she lives in Dubai. "Just the best."

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

During the interview, Lohan added her family and her "small group of good friends who are just really good people" to that list.

"That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones," Lohan told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lohan confirmed that she had married financier Shammas in a July Instagram post within which she referred to Shammas as her husband for the first time.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

When Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas in November 2021, she posted a gallery of photos smiling with him and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

During Lohan's GMA appearance Tuesday, the actress said returning to movie sets for her new Christmas film Falling for Christmas "felt really refreshingly exciting again."

"I wanted to get to the point where I was craving being on set, to really get there and now I'm also executive producing and I get to play another role," Lohan said of the new Netflix movie. "It's a whole different world for me all over again and I'm loving every minute of it."

Falling For Christmas arrives on Netflix November 10.