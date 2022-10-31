Lindsay Lohan is hyping up her husband Bader Shammas.

On Monday, Lohan was featured in Cosmopolitan's The Work Issue and referenced her "amazing husband" when asked about her support system during an interview about her personal life, acting career and podcast The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan.

"Well, I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," Lohan told the outlet of Shammas, with whom she lives in Dubai. "Just the best."

In addition to Shammas, who Lohan was engaged to in Nov. 2021 and confirmed she had married in July, the actress added her family and her "small group of good friends who are just really good people" to that list.

"That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones," Lohan told the outlet.

In Lohan's July Instagram post confirming her marriage to Shammas, the Mean Girls actress referred to Shammas as her husband for the first time.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."

When Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, she posted a gallery of photos smiling with him and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

In August, Lohan and her financier husband were photographed enjoying drinks with loved ones, including the actress's brother Dakota Lohan, in London's Knightsbridge neighborhood.

Lohan, 36, donned a floral-print blouse and jeans, letting her signature red locks hang loose over her shoulders. Shammas, meanwhile, sported a green jacket over a brown T-shirt and jeans, finishing his look in a dark baseball cap.

At one point, the smiley actress was snapped resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

The outing came six days after Lohan shared a photo of the pair at a London restaurant on Instagram, captioning it, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."

Lohan is set to make her return to movies in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, in which she stars as a spoiled hotel heiress who suffers total amnesia after falling off a ski mountain as her boyfriend proposes.

Falling for Christmas debuts on Netflix Nov. 10.