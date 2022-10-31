Lindsay Lohan Says Her Husband Is a 'Very Calm Person': He's 'Amazing'

Lindsay Lohan previously referred to herself as "the luckiest woman in the world" after marrying financier Bader Shammas

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 02:47 PM
Lindsay Lohan
Photo: Scott Everett White

Lindsay Lohan is hyping up her husband Bader Shammas.

On Monday, Lohan was featured in Cosmopolitan's The Work Issue and referenced her "amazing husband" when asked about her support system during an interview about her personal life, acting career and podcast The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan.

"Well, I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," Lohan told the outlet of Shammas, with whom she lives in Dubai. "Just the best."

In addition to Shammas, who Lohan was engaged to in Nov. 2021 and confirmed she had married in July, the actress added her family and her "small group of good friends who are just really good people" to that list.

"That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones," Lohan told the outlet.

Lindsay Lohan Says Her Husband Is a 'Very Calm Person': He's 'Amazing'
Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

In Lohan's July Instagram post confirming her marriage to Shammas, the Mean Girls actress referred to Shammas as her husband for the first time.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."

When Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, she posted a gallery of photos smiling with him and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, Lohan and her financier husband were photographed enjoying drinks with loved ones, including the actress's brother Dakota Lohan, in London's Knightsbridge neighborhood.

Lindsay Lohan Says Her Husband Is a 'Very Calm Person': He's 'Amazing'
Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

Lohan, 36, donned a floral-print blouse and jeans, letting her signature red locks hang loose over her shoulders. Shammas, meanwhile, sported a green jacket over a brown T-shirt and jeans, finishing his look in a dark baseball cap.

At one point, the smiley actress was snapped resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lindsay Lohan is in great spirits, looking fresh-faced and make-up-free while out with her new Husband Bader Shammas in London. The couple enjoyed drinks at a British Pub with brother Cody, Lindsay opted for a cocktail and a beer while Bader went for 2 pints of Irish Guinness. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. NASH / BACKGRID

The outing came six days after Lohan shared a photo of the pair at a London restaurant on Instagram, captioning it, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."

Lohan is set to make her return to movies in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, in which she stars as a spoiled hotel heiress who suffers total amnesia after falling off a ski mountain as her boyfriend proposes.

Falling for Christmas debuts on Netflix Nov. 10.

Related Articles
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lindsay Lohan is in great spirits, looking fresh-faced and make-up-free while out with her new Husband Bader Shammas in London. The couple enjoyed drinks at a British Pub with brother Cody, Lindsay opted for a cocktail and a beer while Bader went for 2 pints of Irish Guinness. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan Cozies Up to Husband Bader Shammas During London Outing with Her Brother Dakota
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Being in London with Her 'King' New Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas spotted heading to their hotel after a day out shopping in New York City.
Lindsay Lohan and New Husband Bader Shammas Shop Together While Visiting Family in N.Y.C.
Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Chord Overstreet as Jake, Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.
Lindsay Lohan Plays a Spoiled Heiress with Amnesia in 'Falling for Christmas' First Trailer
Falling For Christmas. Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.
Lindsay Lohan Says 'Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle' Ahead of Movie Comeback: 'It's a Part of Me' 
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
Lindsay Lohan Calls Fiance 'Husband' in Sweet Instagram Post primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/CffV0zQqsip/
Lindsay Lohan Calls Fiancé Bader Shammas Her 'Husband': 'Luckiest Woman in the World'
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan Is Married to Financier Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Lands Her Second Netflix Rom-Com 'Irish Wish' About a Bridesmaid's Dream Gone Wrong
Lindsay Lohan Has 'Fun in the Sun' on the Turkish Riviera Following Wedding to Fiancé Bader Shamma Tout: can I get this picture from her Instagram? https://www.instagram.com/p/CftfoNVLHmC/
Lindsay Lohan Has 'Fun in the Sun' on Post-Wedding Trip to the Turkish Riviera
Lindsay Lohan and Aliana Lohan attend the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Holiday Film Features Songs by Sister Aliana in a 'Powerful' Scene
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'
lindsay lohan and fiance
Who Is Lindsay Lohan's Husband? All About Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan attends the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Lindsay Lohan Reveals Premiere Date and Preview of Her New Podcast, 'The Lohdown' : 'Can't Wait'
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend "The Irishman" screening during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2019 in New York City
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Relationship Timeline