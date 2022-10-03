Lindsay Lohan Says 'Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle' Ahead of Movie Comeback: 'It's a Part of Me' 

Lindsay Lohan is feeling right at home ahead of the holidays!

The actress, who will star in Netflix's upcoming film Falling for Christmas, said that getting back on a movie set felt very familiar. Lohan has not starred in a leading role on film since 2013's The Canyons; she had a supporting role in 2019's Among the Shadows.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday, Lohan, 36, said returning to acting "is like riding a bicycle."

She added, "It's just in me. It's a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

Scott Everett White/Netflix

Netflix shared new photos from the upcoming holiday film in honor of Monday's date, Oct. 3, which many have dubbed Mean Girls Day. (In Mean Girls, Lohan's character, Cady Heron, is asked by her crush, "What day is it?" She replies, "It's October 3." The day has since been celebrated by Mean Girls fans every year on social media.)

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan stars as a newly engaged hotel heiress suffering from amnesia following a skiing accident. As Christmas approaches, she finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

Scott Everett White/Netflix

The movie will be released on Netflix Nov. 10 ahead of the holiday season.

Lohan, who signed a deal for two more movies with the streaming service following Falling for Christmas, will also star in Irish Wish as a love-struck bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.

The actress told THR that she's "having a wonderful time" working with Netflix, adding that she's hoping to "dive deeper" with her future roles.

Earlier this year, Lohan starred in a Super Bowl ad for Planet Fitness, "What's Gotten Into Lindsay," which playfully poked fun at her past.

The ad featured moments of Lohan embracing wellness — mentally and physically — while referencing her past relationship with the paparazzi, partying and even an electronic ankle bracelet which she wore while under house arrest in 2011 for jewelry theft.

"It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today," she told PEOPLE at the time.