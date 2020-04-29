Lindsay Lohan Says a Mean Girls Sequel Would Be Her 'Dream'

Mean Girls first premiered back in 2004 and has amassed a huge cult following since

Forget fetch! Lindsay Lohan is instead trying to make a sequel to Mean Girls happen.

While calling in to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, Lohan, 33, discussed a potential sequel her hit 2004 film with the talk show host.

Describing her as "the most vocal supporter" of a Mean Girls sequel, Cohen, 51, asked Lohan if there could be any hope for a follow-up film.

"I think there definitely is momentum towards it. I'm actually trying to get on a call, hopefully in the next week or two, with Tina [Fey] and even [director] Mark Waters and Lacey [Chabert]," Lohan shared. "I'm close with a lot of the other cast, so just to kind of get us all on a call together and just see where everyone's at, and Lorne Michaels and everything, the powers that be, to see what everyone's thinking."

She added, "That would be my dream to come back and film a sequel to Mean Girls."

The film, which follows a new high school student who befriends an exclusive clique known as The Plastics, is a fan-favorite and has amassed a huge cult following since its premiere over 15 years ago.

In 2011, a standalone sequel to Mean Girls premiered on ABC Family (which is now known as Freeform), before being released direct-to-video. The film featured an entirely new cast aside from Tim Meadows, who reprised his role as Principal Ron Duvall.

If an official follow-up to Mean Girls were ever to come to fruition, Lohan and Cohen both agree that the story would have to explore the characters within the workforce.

"It's also a question of if they stayed in the same area, if they moved on or they keep in contact or how they keep in contact," Lohan added. "It'd be really interesting to see where all they are now as grown, mature women. It'd be really cool."

And Lohan, who has been vocal about her support for another go in the Mean Girls world for years, isn't the only cast member interested in returning for a sequel.

While appearing on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 livestream earlier this month, Rachel McAdams thanked all essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, before she briefly found time to consider a return to one of her most iconic roles.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!" McAdams replied after she was asked about a sequel to Mean Girls, according to Yahoo Entertainment.