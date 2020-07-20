Lindsay Lohan revealed playing twins in The Parent Trap helped her deal with her parents' separation

Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Parents' Divorce Made It 'Easier' to Play Twins in The Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about how The Parent Trap helped her process her own parents' divorce.

The actress, 34, reunited with her costars of the 1998 film for a virtual reunion moderated by Katie Couric on Monday.

At the time, Lohan was 11 years old acting in her first film and playing two characters, twins Hallie and Annie, who seek to bring their parents back together after a long separation.

"I didn't feel like I was working," Lohan said. "It just felt like a really incredible experience for me and a lot of fun."

"My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out," she said. "I just felt so lucky and really blessed by Nancy [Meyers, director] and Charles [Shyer, producer]. Without this movie, I wouldn’t have gotten the acting bug."

Lohan added, "How do you not only want to act for the rest of your life after doing a film like this? The Parent Trap is beautiful, it’s timeless and it’s special, it’s really special. I feel really blessed and really grateful to have been a part of it."

Her parents, Michael and Dina Lohan, separated when the actress was three and later reconciled. Dina filed for divorce in January 2005 and it was finalized in 2007.

Lohan reunited with Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz and Meyers 22 years after the film's release as part of a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen.

The group also honored the late Natasha Richardson, who died of blunt force trauma after a skiing accident in 2009 at age 45. Richardson played the mother of Annie and Hallie.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," recalled Lohan.

Quaid, 66, who played her ex-husband, Nick Parker, said that Richardson was "somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."