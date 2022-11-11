Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Special' First Christmas Gift from Husband: 'That Will Always Stay with Me'

Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas movie Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 09:48 AM
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Photo: Lindsay Lohan/instagram

Lindsay Lohan cherishes a special Christmas present from husband Bader Shammas.

The Falling for Christmas star, 36, revealed to Vogue what financier Shammas got her for their first Christmas together. The couple tied the knot in April.

"The most memorable, because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," Lohan said. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me. That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids."

She added, "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them."

"I'd like to consider myself a professional gift-wrapper," Lohan added. "I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors — that little trick."

Lohan also told Vogue what she's thankful for this holiday season: "I'm grateful for the people in my life. My family, my husband, and my extended family. And the support that I've gotten from a lot of people and fans that have watched me over the years. I feel really blessed. I'm grateful to have a home and a bed to sleep in. Just the simple things — there's so many little things that we forget to be grateful for."

On Wednesday, the Mean Girls alum attended a special screening of her new Netflix movie with her sister and costar Aliana Lohan at New York City's Paris Theatre.

Aliana, 28, shared a photo of the two in front of the theater on Instagram with the caption "Can't wait for everyone to see Falling For Christmas Today!" and a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story with the text: "Oh what a night!"

In addition to joining Lindsay onscreen in a supporting role, Aliana also recorded two songs for the holiday film.

In an episode of her podcast The Lohdown, Lindsay told her sister that she's "excited for people to hear" the songs, calling Aliana's voice "powerful." She also noted that "it was so much fun to be able to work together on set." Lindsay also recorded a song for the soundtrack: a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock," a callback to her iconic Mean Girls talent-show scene.

Aliana Lohan, Michael Lohan Jr., Lindsay Lohan and Cody Lohan attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City
From left: Siblings Aliana Lohan, Michael Lohan Jr., Lindsay Lohan and Cody Lohan. Bryan Bedder/Getty

Falling for Christmas, which marks Lindsay's long-awaited return to romantic comedies, follows a blossoming romance between Sierra, a rich heiress suffering from amnesia who falls for lodge owner Jake, played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lindsay said she cried when the film wrapped, saying she got "so close with everyone."

"With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long — it was almost like a rebirth," she said.

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

