Lindsay Lohan Jokes ‘Who’s That?’ When Asked About Paris Hilton Feud

Lindsay Lohan is responding to the latest comments from frenemy Paris Hilton.

One month after Hilton, 38, publicly called Lohan “lame” and “embarrassing,” the actress responded during an interview on Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday.

“Who’s that?” Lohan said jokingly in response to a question about Hilton’s comments, before repeating again, “Who’s that?”

“Nothing really makes me angry,” the Mean Girls actress continued. “I have no problems with anyone in my life and I’m grateful for that. I’m a very loving person.”

Lohan, 32, added: “I mean, if it’s going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I’ll pray for them.”

Image zoom Paris Hilton; Lindsay Lohan Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hilton, who has taken aim at Lohan numerous times in the past, most recently called out the star during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May.

When asked to say three nice things about the Parent Trap star during a game of Plead the Fifth, Hilton answered vaguely by saying Lohan “is beyond.”

Host Cohen responded by saying, “That’s good. That’s pretty nice for you to say she’s beyond.”

However, Hilton was quick to clarify that she wasn’t a fan of Lohan by adding that the actress is “lame” and “embarrassing.”

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan Chris Weeks/WireImage

After Hilton’s comments, Lohan sent “love” to the heiress, who released the music video for her newest song “Best Friend’s Ass” in late May.

“#beyond friends are true. Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!” Lohan wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white shot of the pair.

Soon after her appearance on WWHL, Hilton took back her comments during an interview with Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show.

“You know, I was really nervous to go on the show because it was my first time on that show, and I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what [Cohen] was going to ask,” Hilton said. “And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know — he was was like, say three nice things, I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now because like, whatever. It’s beyond.”

The star added, “I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Yeah, [I would have had to plead the fifth on that one].”