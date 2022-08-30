Lindsay Lohan Recreates Throwback London Photo from Her 'Parent Trap' Days with Brother Dakota

Some things never change for Lindsay Lohan and her brother, Dakota Lohan.

On Tuesday, the actress, 36, shared side-by-side photos on Instagram of her and her brother, 26, recreating the same pose from years earlier in the same spot in London — outside of Big Ben.

In the original snap, which dates back to when Lohan was playing the roles of identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in 1998's The Parent Trap, she is seen holding a baby Dakota. In the new photo, Dakota is the one carrying her.

"Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs 👫," wrote Lindsay, who was dressed as her character Annie in the original photo. Dakota also shared the post to his Instagram page.

"Full circle my angels," their mother Dina Lohan wrote underneath Lindsay's post with two red heart emojis.

The Parent Trap marked Lindsay's big-screen debut as she impressively played twins Hallie and Annie. In the Disney classic, the main characters discover each other's existence for the first time when they happen to end up at the same summer camp. They switch places before returning home in attempt to get their mother (Natasha Richardson) and father (Dennis Quaid) back together.

Earlier this year, Lindsay gave her roles a brief nod when she took part in a TikTok challenge that featured an iconic line from the movie.

"Yes, you want to know the difference between us?" Lindsay mouthed along to her character Hallie. She then mimicked her other character Annie, who replied, "I have class and you don't."

Celebrating the film's 23rd anniversary last July, Lindsay called it "the opportunity of a lifetime."

She left a heartwarming comment on the Instagram post of director Nancy Meyers, who cast her in the dual twin roles.

"@TheParentTrap came out 23 years ago today. Thank you for all of the love sent my way over the years about this film," Meyers, 72, wrote in an Instagram post. "I've enjoyed all of your DMs, photos, parties, costumes, handshake videos and just general sweetness. Thanks for this great montage @filmpiscess. @lindsaylohan @chazzshyer @lisaannwalter @elaine4animals."

Lohan commented on Meyers' post, writing, "Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime Nancy. 🙏 ❤️."

Meyers wrote back, "Love you always Linds."