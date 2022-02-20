Lindsay Lohan Recreates Iconic Line from The Parent Trap on TikTok: 'You Heard It Here First'

"I have class and you don't," the actress mouthed along to her character Annie's line from the 1998 movie

Lindsay Lohan Recreates Iconic Parent Trap Line on TikTok: 'I Have Class and You Don't'

Lindsay Lohan is reminiscing about her Disney days.

On Saturday, the former child star, 35, took fans back to her big screen debut as she lip-synced an iconic line from The Parent Trap in a TikTok video, which has since accumulated more than 1.3 million likes.

"You heard it here first," she wrote in the caption.

"Yes, you want to know the difference between us?" Lohan mouthed along to her character Hallie. She then mimicked her other character Annie, who replied, "I have class and you don't."

The actress played twins in the 1998 remake of the Disney classic, which followed Hallie Parker and her sister Annie James, who discover each other's existence for the first time when they happen to end up at the same summer camp.

They switch places before returning home in attempt to get their mother (Natasha Richardson) and father (Dennis Quaid) back together.

Lohan previously thanked Nancy Meyers for "the opportunity of a lifetime" when the director, 72, celebrated the movie's 23rd anniversary on Instagram last year.

The year before, she caught up with costars Quaid, 67, and Elaine Hendrix for a virtual reunion moderated by Katie Couric, during which Lohan explained that making the film helped her process her own parents' divorce.

THE PARENT TRAP Lindsay Lohan 1998 Credit: Walt Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I didn't feel like I was working. It just felt like a really incredible experience for me and a lot of fun," she said at the time.

"My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out," Lohan added. "I just felt so lucky and really blessed by Nancy and Charles [Shyer, producer]. Without this movie, I wouldn't have gotten the acting bug."

