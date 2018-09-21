Lindsay Lohan Poses Wearing Only Her Bra in Intimate New Photo: '#FrecklesRUs'

Lindsay Lohan shared an intimate photo of herself to Instagram on Friday, posing only in a bra and showing off her freckles.

In the black and white image, taken in Athens, Greece, Lohan shows off her rib cage tattoo, which is lyrics from Billy Joel’s song, “I Go to Extremes.” She first got inked with the words — “Clear as a crystal, sharp as a knife, I feel like I’m in the prime of my life” — back in 2011.

Alongside the photo, Lohan wrote, “#FrecklesRUs 😘”

Earlier this week, Tyra Banks revealed that while Lohan won’t be reprising her role as Casey Stuart in the highly-anticipated Life-Size sequel due to scheduling conflicts, the 32-year-old will be making an appearance in the film.

“[Lindsay] will be in the movie in some kind of way. We’ll see where that ends up,” Banks, 44, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I actually think we are going to surpass expectations because [for] me as a producer and actor in it, it surpassed my own expectations,” Banks explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lohan has also been busy filming her new MTV reality show, Lohan Beach Club.

The docuseries will follow the Mean Girls star as she works to expand her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House. The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, complete with a restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub.

The debut of Lohan Beach House marks Lohan’s third business venture in the Greek Islands, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes, Greece.