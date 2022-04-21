"I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me — the 100% authentic me," Lindsay Lohan says in a preview of her podcast, premiering Tuesday

Lindsay Lohan Reveals Premiere Date and Preview of Her New Podcast, The Lohdown: 'Can't Wait'

Lindsay Lohan is ready to kick off her podcast!

The actress, 35, announced on Instagram Thursday that her new series, aptly titled The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan, is premiering this Tuesday.

"Excited to share my new podcast with you! 🤗" she wrote in the caption.

In a preview of the podcast, the first notes of Lohan's 2004 song "Rumors" can be heard playing before the actress and singer tells listeners, "Hello, world. It's me, Lindsay Lohan, and I'm here to tell you about my brand-new podcast, The Lohdown."

"I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me — the 100% authentic me," she continues. "Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed. But now it's my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives."

"The successes, the failures, the hard work and the moments in life that make you smile, I want The Lohdown on it all," Lohan adds.

The Mean Girls actress says that she plans to bring listeners along "as I get to talk to people from all different backgrounds: actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, producers, YouTube personalities and many more."

"I'm not here to ask surface-level questions; I'm here for the stories that hold meaning," she continues. "I can't wait to share each and every episode with you. Please make sure you subscribe to The Lohdown wherever you get your podcasts, and you can find the show on YouTube as well, so you don't miss a single episode."

An official description on the podcast introduction reads, "Each day we live is full of promise and endless possibilities. Life shouldn't be spent worrying about the things trying to drag us down. Lindsay Lohan is here to bring you the ultimate guide to living fully on The Lohdown. She's here to share with you the things, people, places and ideas that she loves."

"From the greatest undiscovered music to the global causes that need your attention and support," the description continues. "She's like the big sister that you never had, or if you just need an extra sister who's ready to lend and ear to hear about your joys and your dilemmas. Each week will be filled with new and fascinating stories that span the world of entertainment to everyday makeup and beauty tips and tricks. Lindsay is living her best life and bringing you along for The Lohdown."

Lohan announced her podcast back in October 2021, revealing on Instagram that she had inked a deal with media company Studio 71.

"I'm excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast," wrote The Parent Trap actress. "I'm looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries. 😎"

The company also shared news of the collaboration on Instagram, writing, "Studio71 is excited to announce that actress, singer, and entrepreneur @lindsaylohan has partnered with us to launch her first-ever podcast. We cannot wait for listeners to hear this never-before-seen side of Lindsay!"

Aside from Lohan's collaboration with Studio 71, the actress will also get back in front of the camera for a Netflix holiday rom-com titled Falling for Christmas, slated for release this year. She is also set to make two more movies with the streaming giant.