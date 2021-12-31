Lindsay Lohan announced last month that she is engaged to Bader Shammas, writing on Instagram, "My love. My life. My family. My future"

Lindsay Lohan Shares Photos of Fiancé and Family in New Year's Eve Post: 'Sending Lots of Love'

Lindsay Lohan is looking back at a joyful 2021.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, shared an Instagram post Friday commemorating special moments from the past 12 months in honor of New Year's Eve. The collage of photos featured her family members plus her fiancé Bader Shammas.

"Happy New Year!! 🎆❤️🎉🙏 May your new year be blessed with peace, love, happiness and good health!" Lohan wrote in the caption. "Sending lots of love and prayers of joy to everyone! 🥰 #nye2021."

On Nov. 28, Lohan announced that she is engaged to Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé. Showing off her ring, Lohan wrote in the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future," and included the hashtag "#love" and a diamond ring emoji.

Her mom Dina reacted to the happy news, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings."

Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader" she wrote alongside the photo. "such a magical night." A rep for Lohan did not confirm the dating rumors at the time.

Lohan was engaged previously in 2016 to Egor Tarabasov, but the relationship came to a rocky end after footage of the couple in a physical altercation was posted online.

