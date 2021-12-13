Lindsay Lohan Shares Cute Photo with Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'No One Else I'd Rather Freeze with'
Lindsay Lohan announced last month that she is engaged to Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is keeping cozy with her new fiancé.
The Mean Girls actress, 35, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram Monday in which she smiles next to Bader Shammas. In it, she wears winter gear amid a snowy scene and holiday decorations.
She captioned the post, "No1 else I'd rather freeze with ❤️❄️❤️" and tagged his private Instagram account. Lohan's brother Cody commented, "Y'all are sooo cute!!!"
On Nov. 28, Lohan announced that she is engaged to Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé. Showing off her ring, Lohan wrote in the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future," and included the hashtag "#love" and a diamond ring emoji.
Her mom Dina reacted to the happy news, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings."
Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.
In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.
"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader" she wrote alongside the photo. "such a magical night." A rep for Lohan did not confirm the dating rumors at the time.