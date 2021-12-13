Lindsay Lohan Shares Cute Photo with Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'No One Else I'd Rather Freeze with'

Lindsay Lohan announced last month that she is engaged to Bader Shammas

By Benjamin VanHoose December 13, 2021 02:13 PM
Lindsay Lohan is keeping cozy with her new fiancé.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram Monday in which she smiles next to Bader Shammas. In it, she wears winter gear amid a snowy scene and holiday decorations.

She captioned the post, "No1 else I'd rather freeze with ❤️❄️❤️" and tagged his private Instagram account. Lohan's brother Cody commented, "Y'all are sooo cute!!!"

On Nov. 28, Lohan announced that she is engaged to Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé. Showing off her ring, Lohan wrote in the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future," and included the hashtag "#love" and a diamond ring emoji.

Her mom Dina reacted to the happy news, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings."

Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader" she wrote alongside the photo. "such a magical night." A rep for Lohan did not confirm the dating rumors at the time.

