Lindsay Lohan Says Longtime Friend Tiffany Trump Is 'a Really Sweet Girl' and 'Nice Person'

Lindsay Lohan has called for critics to “stop bullying” Donald Trump on Twitter. And now she’s opening up about her long friendship with the president’s daughter Tiffany Trump.

In a New York Times profile published on Tuesday, Lohan, 31, said that the two are old friends — and that Tiffany is planning a visit to see Lohan in Greece, where her second club, the Lohan Beach House Mykonos, opened earlier this year on the tiny island.

“[She’s] a really sweet girl,” Lohan said of Tiffany. “Nice person.”

Back in April, Lohan shared a screenshot of herself talking to Tiffany over FaceTime, according to a capture shared on social media. She did the same earlier this month, The Cut reported, where she first mentioned that the two were planning their Mykonos trip.

As for Tiffany’s dad, Lohan remains in support of the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

“Here’s the thing: very simple with politics,” she said. “He’s the president. No matter what anyone says, he’s still the president. I have no feeling. I have no emotion.”

The former Freaky Friday star previously defended POTUS in July.

“THIS IS our president,” Lohan tweeted. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

She went on to praise the First Family — including First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Donald Trump Jr. — for being “kind people,” asking, “As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?”

During a Facebook Live Q&A session for the Daily Mail in February 2017 too, Lohan urged Americans to “join him” — saying, “I think always in the public eye you’re going to get scrutinized. He is the president — we have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.”

This all despite the fact that Trump had made some eye-opening comments about Lohan back in 2004.

“She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” he had said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show of the then 18-year-old. “How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they’re always the best in bed?”

“There’s something there right?” Trump added. “But you have to like freckles. I’ve seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles.”

When the comments resurfaced during the 2016 presidential election, Hunter Frederick — a representative for Lohan — told PEOPLE, “Donald Trump is a perfect example that money cannot buy you class. As a man, I am disgusted.

The rep also issued a statement on behalf of Lohan, saying, “Right now, Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by Presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focusing on helping children around the world in need and that’s where her passion is.”

Meanwhile, as much as Lohan supports President Trump, she said she has no desire to return to the United States — and plans to stay in her penthouse apartment in Dubai.

“It’s the safest place. It’s less demanding,” she told The New York Times. “America is always like, ‘Go go go go go!’’ I don’t have to turn on the news and see about the Kardashians. I don’t have to see anything anymore. I choose what I want to see and how I want to live.”