Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her New Album Will Drop at the End of February

Fans of Lindsay Lohan‘s music may not have to wait much longer for the star’s comeback album.

On Thursday, the Mean Girls actress, 33, dropped a hint on a fan Instagram account that her next album is coming sooner than expected.

After Instagram user worldoflindsaylohan shared a throwback shot of Lohan singing on stage — captioning the shot “Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!🎤🎶” — Lohan was quick to reply to the photo, revealing she is, in fact, releasing new music at the “end of feb!”

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Lohan’s announcement comes just a few months after she dropped her latest single “Xanax” in September.

The singer released the emotional song with a since-deleted music video on Instagram, which gave fans a glimpse into her struggles with “social anxiety.”

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Just Released First Song in 11 Years — and She Gets Real About ‘Social Anxiety’

In the EDM-tinged club track, she sings, “I don’t like the parties in L.A., I go home, in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again.”

Continuing to open up about her anxiety, Lohan says, “I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me./ I got social anxiety when you kiss me I can’t breathe.”

Image zoom Lester Cohen/WireImage

The music video for the song with Alma, who has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, features a “compilation of vignettes of life,” Lohan explained in her caption of the video at the time.

“Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind,” the former Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star added of the video filled with past footage of herself.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Says She’s Moving Back to America and ‘Taking Back the Life I Worked So Hard For’

“Xanax” marked Lohan’s first song since she released “Bossy” in 2008. Before then, she dropped two albums: Speak in 2004 and A Little More Personal (RAW) in 2005. Speak‘s “Rumors” has garnered more than seven million plays on Spotify.

Lohan has been hinting at new music since May when she shared two photos of herself in the studio.

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In June, she signed a record deal with Casablanca Records following the end of her MTV reality series.

RELATED: Hear a Sneak Peek of Lindsay Lohan’s First New Song in 10 Years! (Hint: It’s a Banger)

Later in the summer, she captioned a photo in front of Republic Records — the owner of Casablanca — writing, “yep! 🎵 time”, signaling the restart of her music career.