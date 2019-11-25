Lindsay Lohan Mourns Ex Boyfriend Harry Morton After His Death at 38: 'Best Friends. Best Life'

Image zoom Harry Morton and Lindsay Lohan, August 2006 George Pimentel/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan is mourning the loss of one of her former boyfriends.

On Saturday, Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, died at age 38. A spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE he was found dead in his Beverly Hills home, and a source said Harry’s younger brother Matthew was the one to find the restauranteur unresponsive.

There was no evidence of foul play and an autopsy report is pending.

Lohan, 33, who dated Morton in 2006, shared an archival photo of the two together on Instagram on Sunday, captioning the heartfelt post: “Best friends. Best life.”

Family members showed support for the actress amid the difficult news. Her father Michael Lohan, 59, offered his condolences, writing, “😢❤️ RIP,” and her mother Dina Lohan, 57, commented, “🙏🏻So sorry my lil princess 🙏🏻he’s always with you , watching over you baby ❤️.”

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan and Harry Morton, September 2006 Elisabetta Villa/Getty

In July 2006, a 20-year-old Lohan began dating Morton (then 25).

Their relationship started out promisingly. They spent a cozy Fourth of July week in Malibu lounging at Morton’s pad (where they blasted Led Zeppelin over the speakers), dining at Nobu, shopping at the Malibu Country Mart and going out with pals.

“They get along great and have a lot in common,” a source told PEOPLE at the start of their relationship.

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan and Harry Morton, August 2006 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

By mid-month, the two were nearly inseparable. Among their many outings that summer: holding hands at a Prada party in Beverly Hills, hitting hot spot Les Deux with pal Nicole Richie, and celebrating David Spade’s birthday together.

By the time of their reported breakup late that September, a source close to Morton told PEOPLE the split might have been because Lohan “was too much drama.”

“Lindsay did cut down on the partying, but with her it’s all relative. Harry is sober,” the source said at the time. “It wasn’t the partying that broke them up. Harry’s more low-key and not into the same stuff she’s into.”

Over the years, Morton — who comes from a long line of restaurant owners, including his father, Peter Morton, the co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels — was also romantically linked to numerous Hollywood stars, including Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston.