Lindsay Lohan Remembers 'Good Old Times' with Meryl Streep in Throwback Photo

Lindsay Lohan celebrated Throwback Thursday this week with a photo of Hollywood royalty.

The 33-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram from a 2006 W Magazine cover she shared with none other than Meryl Streep, who Lohan starred beside in A Prairie Home Companion directed by Robert Altman.

“Good old times’ 🙏🏻” Lohan wrote in the caption for the photo, in which she and Streep face each other, cheek-to-cheek, with their arms wrapped around one another. The pose was Lohan’s idea, W Magazine said in the cover story.

Lohan in 2006 told the magazine that she looked up to Streep’s career, and said she’d “love to be in Meryl’s position.”

“I want people to know me for the work that I’m doing, not for this party girl image, which is just vile and disgusting and not fair, because I work so hard,” the Mean Girls star said. “Maybe someone will look at my life one day and say, ‘Why don’t I do a cover with Lindsay Lohan?'”

Altman recalled to the outlet that during filming, Lohan “hung on Meryl almost like a mentor.”

Lohan’s Thursday Instagram isn’t the first time that Meryl has appeared on her timeline.

Last year, Lohan shared another throwback photo featuring herself, Streep, and Angelina Jolie from 2005, when the three women attended a benefit together.

“What a blessed moment ❤️ 🔺” Lohan wrote in the caption.

While Lohan has appeared in various movies and TV shows since her 2006 cover with Streep, her most recent stint was as a judge on Australia’s Masked Singer, which saw Miley Cyrus‘ boyfriend Cody Simpson win the singing competition series — Lohan had correctly guessed his identity during the show’s run.

Image zoom Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan Neil Rasmus/Getty Images

And in September, Lohan released her first song in 11 years, marking a return to the music industry.

In the EDM track, titled “Xanax,” Lohan opens up about her mental health and struggle with “social anxiety.”

“I don’t like the parties in L.A., I go home, in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again,” she sings in the opening lyrics, later adding in the chorus, “I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me. I got social anxiety, when you kiss me I can’t breathe.”